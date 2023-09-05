Purepoint Uranium Group (CVE:PTU) Trading 11.1% Higher

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (CVE:PTU – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 11.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 86,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 346,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a market cap of C$20.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 9.30 and a current ratio of 4.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.05.

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc, a uranium exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Hook Lake uranium project that consists of 9 claims covers an area of 28,598 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin, Northern Saskatchewan.

