PVH (NYSE:PVH) Price Target Raised to $81.00 at Morgan Stanley

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded PVH from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut PVH from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on PVH from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of PVH in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of PVH from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $93.83.

Get PVH alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on PVH

PVH Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE PVH opened at $83.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. PVH has a 52 week low of $43.49 and a 52 week high of $94.51.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. PVH had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PVH will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

PVH Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is 5.10%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PVH

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVH. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PVH during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in PVH by 81.8% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 320 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in PVH by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 281.1% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 423 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in PVH during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PVH Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.