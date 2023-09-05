Pyrophyte Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PHYT) Shares Sold by Cohanzick Management LLC

Cohanzick Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Pyrophyte Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PHYT – Free Report) by 83.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,140 shares during the quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC’s holdings in Pyrophyte Acquisition were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Pyrophyte Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pyrophyte Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Pyrophyte Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Pyrophyte Acquisition by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 182,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 56,666 shares during the period. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. increased its stake in Pyrophyte Acquisition by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 195,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after buying an additional 4,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PHYT traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.88. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,198. Pyrophyte Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.07 and a 1 year high of $10.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.75 and its 200-day moving average is $10.62.

Pyrophyte Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets in the energy transition industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Houston, Texas.

