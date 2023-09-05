Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its position in shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,969 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.13% of Quaker Chemical worth $4,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 255.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,570 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 9,748 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 16.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 206,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,880,000 after acquiring an additional 29,675 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,880,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 32.1% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 19,583 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after acquiring an additional 4,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 3.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 163,713 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,407,000 after acquiring an additional 6,096 shares in the last quarter. 77.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quaker Chemical Stock Up 1.2 %

Quaker Chemical stock opened at $179.57 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 382.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.84. Quaker Chemical Co. has a one year low of $129.06 and a one year high of $216.45.

Quaker Chemical Increases Dividend

Quaker Chemical ( NYSE:KWR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.08. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $495.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Quaker Chemical’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th. This is a boost from Quaker Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 370.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Quaker Chemical from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Quaker Chemical from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at Quaker Chemical

In other news, EVP Melissa Leneis sold 4,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.61, for a total value of $869,486.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,178 shares in the company, valued at $621,648.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. The company operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses.

