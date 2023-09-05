Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Stock Holdings Decreased by WMS Partners LLC

WMS Partners LLC lowered its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,190 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $4,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 2,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PWR traded down $4.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $208.04. The company had a trading volume of 363,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,121. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $201.49 and its 200 day moving average is $180.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.21 billion, a PE ratio of 54.17 and a beta of 1.08. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.25 and a twelve month high of $212.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.06). Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 3.16%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.16%.

PWR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $186.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $201.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $195.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.91.

In related news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 4,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total transaction of $749,086.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,404,651.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

