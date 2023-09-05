QUASA Price Up 22.8% Over Last Week (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. QUASA has a total market cap of $139,220.76 and approximately $2,653.79 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QUASA token can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, QUASA has traded 22.8% higher against the dollar.

QUASA Token Profile

QUASA (QUA) is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00118447 USD and is up 1.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,516.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

