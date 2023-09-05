Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. Acquires Shares of 192 MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 192 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSCI. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in MSCI during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in MSCI during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MSCI by 657.1% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at MSCI

In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.89, for a total transaction of $1,000,602.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,274 shares in the company, valued at $10,158,333.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.89, for a total transaction of $1,000,602.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,158,333.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 1,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $768,560.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 15,179 shares in the company, valued at $7,893,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on MSCI. StockNews.com began coverage on MSCI in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on MSCI from $570.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on MSCI from $600.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on MSCI from $510.00 to $582.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $565.83.

MSCI Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of MSCI stock traded down $2.44 on Tuesday, reaching $538.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,872. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $518.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $510.26. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $385.00 and a 12-month high of $572.50. The company has a market capitalization of $42.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.45, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.13.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.15. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.06% and a net margin of 39.02%. The business had revenue of $621.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 13.12 EPS for the current year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. MSCI’s payout ratio is 48.38%.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

