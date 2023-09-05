Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. Buys New Position in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 1,938.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 68.7% in the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 6,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 502.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,371 shares during the period.

ProShares Short S&P500 Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of SH stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.88. The stock had a trading volume of 3,760,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,162,141. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.88 and its 200-day moving average is $14.62. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 1-year low of $13.47 and a 1-year high of $17.71.

About ProShares Short S&P500

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

