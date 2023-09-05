Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. Buys Shares of 2,315 Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN)

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 5,969.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,894,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863,325 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 469.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,041,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,896,000 after buying an additional 1,682,955 shares during the period. Braidwell LP bought a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,826,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,406,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,550,000 after acquiring an additional 934,022 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP raised its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 1,603,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,437,000 after acquiring an additional 816,836 shares in the last quarter.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.1 %

Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.41. The stock had a trading volume of 63,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,449. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -6.24 and a beta of -2.01. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.84 and a 52-week high of $26.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Day One Biopharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DAWN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DAWN shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.14.

Insider Transactions at Day One Biopharmaceuticals

In related news, major shareholder Ai Day1 Llc bought 769,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,990.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 11,453,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,900,284. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 2,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $41,524.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 704,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,760,544.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ai Day1 Llc acquired 769,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,990.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 11,453,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,900,284. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,586 shares of company stock worth $63,562. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

