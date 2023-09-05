Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. Buys Shares of 33,823 EMX Royalty Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX)

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in shares of EMX Royalty Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 33,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in EMX Royalty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $823,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EMX Royalty in the first quarter worth $454,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of EMX Royalty by 24.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 19,729 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in EMX Royalty by 441.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 83,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 68,348 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in EMX Royalty in the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Institutional investors own 8.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.75 price objective on shares of EMX Royalty in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th.

EMX Royalty Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN EMX traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.76. The stock had a trading volume of 31,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,403. EMX Royalty Co. has a one year low of $1.57 and a one year high of $2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 4.04.

EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.41 million during the quarter. EMX Royalty had a negative return on equity of 11.93% and a negative net margin of 128.42%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EMX Royalty Co. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMX Royalty Company Profile

EMX Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and generates royalties from metals and minerals properties. It explores for gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, nickel, cobalt, volcanogenic massive sulfide, molybdenum, and iron deposits. The company's royalty and exploration portfolio primarily consist of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Australia, and Latin America.

