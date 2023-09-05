Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. Invests $117,000 in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 339 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 144.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 120,314 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $41,566,000 after acquiring an additional 71,012 shares during the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC increased its position in Netflix by 4.5% during the first quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the first quarter valued at $7,914,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its position in Netflix by 11,985.6% during the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 7,000,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $56,700,000 after acquiring an additional 6,942,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in Netflix by 2.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 34,227 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $11,825,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Trading Up 1.6 %

NFLX stock traded up $7.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $447.05. 1,334,502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,041,527. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.73 and a 52-week high of $485.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $431.94 and a 200-day moving average of $378.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.44. Netflix had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.52, for a total transaction of $219,260.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86 shares in the company, valued at $37,712.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total value of $23,876,904.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.52, for a total value of $219,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86 shares in the company, valued at $37,712.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,811 shares of company stock worth $46,792,773 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on NFLX. Bank of America upped their price objective on Netflix from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Netflix from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Netflix from $390.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Netflix from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $432.91.

View Our Latest Research Report on Netflix

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.