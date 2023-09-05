Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. Invests $138,000 in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,298 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 17,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 93,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nutanix Price Performance

NASDAQ NTNX traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.29. 629,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,481,340. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.35 and a beta of 1.30. Nutanix, Inc. has a one year low of $19.96 and a one year high of $36.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on NTNX shares. OTR Global lowered shares of Nutanix to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays upped their target price on Nutanix from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Nutanix from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $33.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nutanix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.69.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

