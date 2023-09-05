Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. Invests $55,000 in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 905 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEP. FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 70.2% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 16,656 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 6,867 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,340,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 669,151 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $40,651,000 after purchasing an additional 69,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 377,522 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $22,934,000 after purchasing an additional 146,991 shares during the period. 80.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on NEP shares. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $90.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Raymond James upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.64.

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:NEP traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.83. 137,732 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 918,882. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.62. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a one year low of $44.24 and a one year high of $86.06.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.92 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 1.06% and a net margin of 12.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.854 per share. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.00%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 202.37%.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

