Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. Invests $75,000 in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forum Private Client Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Forum Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 3,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 4,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 5,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $3.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $187.79. The stock had a trading volume of 8,480,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,587,430. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $190.13 and a 200 day moving average of $182.87. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.50 and a one year high of $199.26.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.