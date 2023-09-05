Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. Invests $77,000 in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 106.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 220.3% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 375.0% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA ARKK traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,643,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,280,410. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.30. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $29.43 and a 12 month high of $51.33.

ARK Innovation ETF Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

