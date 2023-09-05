Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. Invests $94,000 in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in RTX by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104,282 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in RTX by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,541,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,510,000 after purchasing an additional 345,498 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in RTX in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,580,608,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of RTX by 87,932.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,951,000 after buying an additional 13,598,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of RTX by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,169,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,937,000 after buying an additional 101,939 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get RTX alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of RTX from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Argus downgraded shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America downgraded shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of RTX from $113.50 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RTX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.33.

RTX Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of RTX stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.46. The stock had a trading volume of 867,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,077,342. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.42. The company has a market capitalization of $124.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $80.27 and a 1 year high of $108.84.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.