Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. Makes New $170,000 Investment in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BNTX. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BioNTech during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 18,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the first quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech Stock Performance

BNTX traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $122.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,113. The company has a current ratio of 10.56, a quick ratio of 10.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.89. The stock has a market cap of $29.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.17. BioNTech SE has a twelve month low of $95.50 and a twelve month high of $188.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $167.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.13 million. BioNTech had a net margin of 47.37% and a return on equity of 21.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.31 EPS. Research analysts expect that BioNTech SE will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on BioNTech from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a report on Monday, August 28th. Redburn Partners raised shares of BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on BioNTech from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.69.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

Further Reading

