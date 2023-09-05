Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. Makes New $204,000 Investment in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 716 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in Stryker by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,065 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE SYK traded up $1.20 on Tuesday, reaching $285.65. The company had a trading volume of 217,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,146. The company’s fifty day moving average is $288.01 and its 200-day moving average is $283.98. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $200.80 and a 1-year high of $306.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SYK. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Stryker from $313.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America raised Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Stryker from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $309.59.

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

