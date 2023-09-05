Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. Makes New $52,000 Investment in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in Equity Commonwealth by 18,028.6% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 104.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Equity Commonwealth in the second quarter worth $119,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Equity Commonwealth in the fourth quarter worth $120,000. 95.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EQC traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.99. 89,192 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,046,015. Equity Commonwealth has a 1 year low of $18.47 and a 1 year high of $27.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.29.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Equity Commonwealth in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, EVP Orrin S. Shifrin sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total value of $963,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 158,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,052,055.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

