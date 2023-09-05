Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. Makes New Investment in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Insulet by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,203,941 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,652,668,000 after purchasing an additional 58,932 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 38.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,696,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $452,016,000 after buying an additional 474,545 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Insulet by 101,333.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300,377 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $382,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,095 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Insulet by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 956,799 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $281,338,000 after acquiring an additional 30,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Insulet by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 616,690 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $134,402,000 after purchasing an additional 30,411 shares during the period.

PODD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Insulet from $365.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Insulet from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Insulet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $320.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Insulet from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Insulet from $350.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.33.

In other Insulet news, SVP Dan Manea sold 175 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $50,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Dan Manea sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $50,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,311,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.94, for a total value of $392,720.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,076,702.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PODD stock traded down $4.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $187.68. 90,134 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 766,602. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $252.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $285.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 215.93, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.34. Insulet Co. has a one year low of $178.55 and a one year high of $335.91.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $396.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.97 million. Insulet had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 22.42%. Equities research analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

