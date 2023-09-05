Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. Makes New Investment in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter worth $48,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Nucor by 150.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Nucor by 106.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after buying an additional 18,488 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Nucor Trading Down 2.0 %
Nucor stock traded down $3.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $169.09. 101,017 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,600,255. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.03. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $102.86 and a twelve month high of $182.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.61.
Nucor declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 11th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
Nucor Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.42%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor
In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 27,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.19, for a total value of $4,601,510.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,163,300.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 27,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.19, for a total transaction of $4,601,510.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 155,558 shares in the company, valued at $26,163,300.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 7,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,190,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,127,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,320 shares of company stock worth $10,584,084. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NUE shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nucor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.33.
Nucor Company Profile
Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.
