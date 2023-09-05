Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. Makes New Investment in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income in the 1st quarter worth about $201,358,000. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Realty Income in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,024,520,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Realty Income from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Saturday, August 19th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.18.
Realty Income Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE:O traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.85. 974,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,091,482. The stock has a market cap of $39.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.79. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.50 and a fifty-two week high of $68.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.
Realty Income Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a aug 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.2555 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 5.4%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 229.10%.
Realty Income Company Profile
Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,100 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.
