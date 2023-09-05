Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. Makes New Investment in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income in the 1st quarter worth about $201,358,000. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Realty Income in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,024,520,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Realty Income from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Saturday, August 19th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.18.

Realty Income Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:O traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.85. 974,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,091,482. The stock has a market cap of $39.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.79. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.50 and a fifty-two week high of $68.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a aug 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.2555 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 5.4%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 229.10%.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,100 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.