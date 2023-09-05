Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. Makes New Investment in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $1,099,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 18,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after acquiring an additional 8,050 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 82,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,057,000 after acquiring an additional 32,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $183,000. 40.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA GLD traded down $1.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $178.78. 2,282,593 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,031,286. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $179.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.63. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $150.57 and a fifty-two week high of $191.36.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

