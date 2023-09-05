Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. Purchases New Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 1,869.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,786,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,777,000 after buying an additional 4,543,146 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 89,231.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,145,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $395,142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,141,220 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at about $318,245,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,128,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $393,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 547.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 581,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,660,000 after purchasing an additional 491,907 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

ED traded down $0.98 on Tuesday, hitting $87.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,815,856. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.10 and a 12 month high of $102.21. The firm has a market cap of $30.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.37.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 15.84%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.62%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

