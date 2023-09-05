Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. Purchases Shares of 1,819 Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 151,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,757,000 after buying an additional 4,896 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $1,665,000. Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.9% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 26,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 3,371,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,580,000 after purchasing an additional 69,225 shares during the period. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 33,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.43.

Insider Transactions at Otis Worldwide

In other news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 6,372 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $576,666.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 6,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $576,666.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 3,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total value of $362,074.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,097 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,197.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock traded down $1.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,826,650. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $62.49 and a 52 week high of $91.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.95. The company has a market capitalization of $35.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 0.97.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.62%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.90%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

