Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. Purchases Shares of 2,304 Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 32,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 63,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after buying an additional 7,587 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 9,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DHK Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $363,000.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ VTWO traded down $1.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.93. The stock had a trading volume of 322,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,867. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $65.63 and a twelve month high of $80.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.38.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Announces Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.2348 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

