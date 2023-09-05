Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. Purchases Shares of 476 Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 476 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 81,305.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907,328 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $927,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,985 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 197.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,495,056 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $253,332,000 after purchasing an additional 992,835 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,849,054 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,821,626,000 after purchasing an additional 382,510 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 586.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 369,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $163,097,000 after buying an additional 315,700 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,497,698 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,544,387,000 after buying an additional 244,251 shares in the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 548 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $457.07 per share, for a total transaction of $250,474.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543,982.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LMT. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $440.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $499.43.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.4 %

LMT stock traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $446.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,864. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $453.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $463.27. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $381.55 and a 12 month high of $508.10. The company has a market capitalization of $112.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 71.67%. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.32 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 43.88%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

