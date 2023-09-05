Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

RYAM has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Rayonier Advanced Materials from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Rayonier Advanced Materials from $4.40 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th.

Shares of NYSE:RYAM opened at $3.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $231.96 million, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 3.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.04 and its 200 day moving average is $4.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.56. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a fifty-two week low of $2.84 and a fifty-two week high of $9.84.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.13). Rayonier Advanced Materials had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 0.98%. The company had revenue of $385.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rayonier Advanced Materials will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

