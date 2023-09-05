Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Cytokinetics (CYTK)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Cytokinetics (NASDAQ: CYTK) recently:

8/22/2023 – Cytokinetics had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $59.00 price target on the stock.

8/17/2023 – Cytokinetics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/15/2023 – Cytokinetics had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Leerink Partnrs.

8/15/2023 – Cytokinetics is now covered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock.

8/15/2023 – Cytokinetics is now covered by analysts at SVB Securities. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock.

8/4/2023 – Cytokinetics had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

8/4/2023 – Cytokinetics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

8/4/2023 – Cytokinetics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:CYTK traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 718,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,443. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $30.66 and a fifty-two week high of $55.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.38 and a 200-day moving average of $36.23.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.11). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 1,401.63% and a negative net margin of 5,419.17%. The business had revenue of $0.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total transaction of $463,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 441,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,358,914.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Muna Bhanji sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total value of $68,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,737.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total transaction of $463,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,417 shares in the company, valued at $16,358,914.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,020 shares of company stock valued at $2,993,725. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 76.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 33.4% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the first quarter worth $51,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the second quarter worth $62,000.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

