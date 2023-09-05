Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Acquires 1,311 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,816,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,795,394,000 after acquiring an additional 729,359 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,049,693,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 129,312.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,287,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,410,000 after acquiring an additional 26,267,166 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,079,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $862,700,000 after acquiring an additional 304,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,850,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $742,014,000 after acquiring an additional 247,575 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.75 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 17th. Wolfe Research downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.62.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WFC traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.50. 2,512,201 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,330,461. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $48.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.55 and a 200-day moving average of $41.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.00%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

