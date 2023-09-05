Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Buys 16,013 Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Free Report) by 26.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,013 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group owned about 0.06% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PEB. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,591 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 3.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 176,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after acquiring an additional 6,388 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,551,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $478,613,000 after acquiring an additional 226,216 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on PEB. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $14.50 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.28.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE PEB traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.58. 329,222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,392,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.12. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12 month low of $12.37 and a 12 month high of $18.81.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $384.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.65 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 0.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, CEO Jon E. Bortz acquired 3,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.69 per share, with a total value of $46,090.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,165,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,785,144.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, CEO Jon E. Bortz acquired 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.84 per share, with a total value of $359,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,150,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,767,309.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz acquired 3,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.69 per share, for a total transaction of $46,090.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,165,102 shares in the company, valued at $14,785,144.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.