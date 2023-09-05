Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Decreases Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lessened its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RGA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 27.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 132,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,548,000 after buying an additional 28,536 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 13.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 11.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,428,000 after buying an additional 4,073 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 20.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 47.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America stock traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $137.20. 101,730 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,855. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a one year low of $120.29 and a one year high of $153.35. The stock has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $140.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.41.

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 18.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This is an increase from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.32%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $199.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $168.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.64.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

