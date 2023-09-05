Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Grows Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,776 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FDX. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the first quarter worth about $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 85.7% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 130 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 1,957.1% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 144 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FedEx stock traded down $1.45 on Tuesday, reaching $259.52. 161,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,971,864. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $141.92 and a twelve month high of $270.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $259.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.19.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.09. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.52%.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In related news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total transaction of $2,577,226.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,196 shares in the company, valued at $762,597.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total transaction of $2,577,226.61. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,196 shares in the company, valued at $762,597.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total value of $1,504,500.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,886,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,816 shares of company stock worth $8,822,147. 8.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on FedEx from $240.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FedEx in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on FedEx from $228.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Bank of America decreased their target price on FedEx from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on FedEx from $263.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.57.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Stories

