Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,114 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IUSB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,057,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,909,876,000 after purchasing an additional 27,699,624 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 24.8% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,999,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,734,000 after buying an additional 4,970,882 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 17.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 20,504,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,302,000 after buying an additional 3,098,930 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 585.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,421,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,716,000 after buying an additional 2,921,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,527,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,414,000 after buying an additional 2,459,794 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.43. The stock had a trading volume of 138,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,513,262. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $43.12 and a one year high of $46.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.53.
The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.
