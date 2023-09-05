Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $1.33 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lessened its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 26.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,190 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 169.1% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.34. 142,101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,796,340. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.84. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.03 and a one year high of $77.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

