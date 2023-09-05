Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $1.46 Million Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,536 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,059 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the first quarter worth $32,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Intel during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Intel by 146.7% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.55.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 139,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,011,577.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares in the company, valued at $5,011,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,500,002 shares of company stock valued at $1,572,340,065. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.24. The company had a trading volume of 9,291,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,819,566. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.51. The company has a market capitalization of $155.96 billion, a PE ratio of -167.81 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $37.41.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. Intel had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.03 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is -227.26%.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.