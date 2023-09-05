Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $1.51 Million Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Inceptionr LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 3,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 22,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,457,000 after buying an additional 8,104 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 243,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,298,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 634,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,241,000 after purchasing an additional 63,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CB has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Chubb from $229.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Chubb from $248.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 8,398 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.74, for a total value of $1,778,192.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 154,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,618,335.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 10,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.01, for a total value of $2,010,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 265,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,304,635.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 8,398 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.74, for a total value of $1,778,192.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 154,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,618,335.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,534 shares of company stock valued at $4,645,275 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chubb Price Performance

NYSE:CB traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $201.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 284,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,782,162. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.58. The company has a market capitalization of $82.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $173.78 and a twelve month high of $231.37.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.51. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 18.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.71%.

Chubb announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 12th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

