Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $2.10 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $2,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 204.7% in the first quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSEARCA IWO traded down $3.74 on Tuesday, reaching $238.99. The stock had a trading volume of 75,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,191. The company has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $242.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.26. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $201.72 and a 1 year high of $255.10.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

