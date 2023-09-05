Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Purchases 1,873 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,779 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group owned 0.06% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 74.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 10,907 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1,315.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 46,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,104 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 17.1% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 50,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 7,345 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

DFAI stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.06. The company had a trading volume of 121,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,067. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $21.05 and a 52 week high of $28.27.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

