Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Purchases 509 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,303 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 257 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $114,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded up $0.87 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,424,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,985,155. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.47 and a 12-month high of $139.94. The stock has a market cap of $129.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $118.27 and its 200 day moving average is $117.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 45.94% and a net margin of 22.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QCOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Susquehanna cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $159.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.26.

View Our Latest Stock Report on QCOM

About QUALCOMM

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.