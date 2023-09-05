Rent the Runway Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:RENT)

Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 15,243 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 4,243% compared to the average daily volume of 351 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RENT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James cut their price target on Rent the Runway from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Rent the Runway in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.81.

Rent the Runway Trading Up 5.6 %

NASDAQ RENT traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.51. 1,161,841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 817,533. The stock has a market cap of $101.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 0.68. Rent the Runway has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $5.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.69 and a 200-day moving average of $2.35.

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $74.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.34 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rent the Runway will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Andrew Rau sold 12,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total transaction of $29,383.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 274,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,011.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Rent the Runway news, SVP Andrew Rau sold 12,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total value of $29,383.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 274,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,011.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Siddharth Thacker sold 15,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total value of $34,975.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 753,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,211.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 267,552 shares of company stock valued at $559,876. Insiders own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RENT. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Rent the Runway in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rent the Runway in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Rent the Runway in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Rent the Runway in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Rent the Runway in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. 66.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rent the Runway Company Profile

Rent the Runway, Inc operates shared designer closet in the United States. The company offers evening wear and accessories, ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, and ski wear under subscription, rental, and resale offering.

Featured Stories

