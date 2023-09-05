Request (REQ) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $944,963.08

Request (REQ) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. Request has a market cap of $65.27 million and approximately $944,963.08 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Request token can now be bought for about $0.0653 or 0.00000255 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Request has traded down 1.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Request Profile

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,717,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The official website for Request is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,717,851.4493223 with 999,717,850.6093224 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.06441374 USD and is down -1.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 103 active market(s) with $563,699.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

