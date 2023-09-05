Research Analysts’ Upgrades for September 5th (AB, ADUS, AKZOY, AN, ASB, ATHM, AXP, BDNNY, BNZL, BRX)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, September 5th:

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Bank of America Co. currently has $47.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $36.00.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY)

was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a hold rating to a buy rating.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $24.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $19.00.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $200.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $197.00.

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Bunzl (LON:BNZL) was upgraded by analysts at Goodbody to a buy rating. They currently have GBX 3,200 ($40.41) target price on the stock.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating. Scotiabank currently has $25.00 price target on the stock.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an underperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $72.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $79.00.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $62.00 price target on the stock.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $67.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $63.00.

Etn. Fr. Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to an overweight rating.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) was upgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $450.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $420.00.

EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $69.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $62.00.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating. Wolfe Research currently has $84.00 price target on the stock.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. Piper Sandler currently has $9.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $6.00.

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating.

Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Liontown Resources (OTCMKTS:LINRF) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $282.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $252.00.

Lancashire (LON:LRE) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley to an equal weight rating.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an underperform rating to a market perform rating. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has $366.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $328.00.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $268.00 target price on the stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) was upgraded by analysts at Susquehanna from a neutral rating to a positive rating. They currently have $100.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $62.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $150.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $126.00.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $69.00 target price on the stock.

Relx (LON:REL) was upgraded by analysts at Investec to a buy rating. The firm currently has GBX 2,850 ($35.99) target price on the stock.

Relx (NYSE:RELX) was upgraded by analysts at Investec from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. Raymond James currently has $16.00 target price on the stock.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) was upgraded by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $28.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $27.00.

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $315.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $310.00.

Tryg A/S (OTCMKTS:TGVSF) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

Thales (OTCMKTS:THLEF) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) was upgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) was upgraded by analysts at Hovde Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $11.50 target price on the stock.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) was upgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. TD Cowen currently has $160.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $135.00.

ENN Energy (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

