Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its position in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 256,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,825 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.17% of Resideo Technologies worth $4,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of REZI. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 2,371.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 687.2% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 825.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

Resideo Technologies Price Performance

REZI opened at $17.09 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.19 and a 200-day moving average of $17.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.95. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.95 and a 1-year high of $23.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Resideo Technologies ( NYSE:REZI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Resideo Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Resideo Technologies from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th.

View Our Latest Research Report on REZI

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Tina M. Beskid sold 13,543 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $233,616.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,717.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Resideo Technologies

(Free Report)

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.