Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $16.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.49% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ROIC. StockNews.com raised Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

NASDAQ:ROIC opened at $13.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Retail Opportunity Investments has a twelve month low of $11.97 and a twelve month high of $17.50. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 36.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.45.

In other Retail Opportunity Investments news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total value of $53,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $693,957.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ROIC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 189.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 29.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 28.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of June 30, 2023, ROIC owned 93 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

