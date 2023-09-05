Reviewing Mangoceuticals (NASDAQ:MGRX) & Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX)

Mangoceuticals (NASDAQ:MGRX – Get Free Report) and Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Mangoceuticals and Baudax Bio, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Mangoceuticals alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mangoceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Baudax Bio 0 1 0 0 2.00

Baudax Bio has a consensus target price of $40.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9,599.32%. Given Baudax Bio’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Baudax Bio is more favorable than Mangoceuticals.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mangoceuticals N/A N/A N/A Baudax Bio -4,629.45% N/A -380.10%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mangoceuticals and Baudax Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Mangoceuticals and Baudax Bio’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mangoceuticals $10,000.00 1,939.52 -$2.00 million N/A N/A Baudax Bio $1.27 million 2.26 -$58.79 million ($107.73) 0.00

Mangoceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Baudax Bio.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Mangoceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.1% of Baudax Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Baudax Bio shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Mangoceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Mangoceuticals, Inc. focuses on develops, markets, and sells various men's wellness products and services through a telemedicine platform. It offers erectile dysfunction products under the Mango brand name. The company sells its products through online website mangorx.com. Mangoceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Mangoceuticals, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Cohen Enterprises, Inc.

About Baudax Bio

(Get Free Report)

Baudax Bio, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care related settings. The company offers ANJESO (meloxicam) injection for the management of moderate to severe pain, alone or in combination with other non-NSAID analgesics. It also develops BX1000, an intermediate-acting neuromuscular blocking agent (NMB) that is in phase II clinical trial; BX2000, an ultra- short acting NMB, which is in phase I clinical trial, as well as a proprietary blockade reversal agent; and BX3000, a NMB reversal agent that is in preclinical studies. Baudax Bio, Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Mangoceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mangoceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.