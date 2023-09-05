Robert W. Baird Increases Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target to $455.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Robert W. Baird from $430.00 to $455.00 in a research report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $405.00 to $424.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $445.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $471.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $435.69.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $404.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $379.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $359.89. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $277.50 and a 52 week high of $406.75.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.14. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

