Rock Tech Lithium (OTCMKTS:RCKTF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at CIBC

Analysts at CIBC began coverage on shares of Rock Tech Lithium (OTCMKTS:RCKTF – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Rock Tech Lithium Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:RCKTF remained flat at C$1.40 on Tuesday. 84 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,483. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.68. Rock Tech Lithium has a 52 week low of C$1.35 and a 52 week high of C$2.75.
About Rock Tech Lithium
