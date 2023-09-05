Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Bought by HFR Wealth Management LLC

HFR Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 276,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the quarter. Rollins makes up about 2.9% of HFR Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. HFR Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of Rollins worth $10,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ROL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Rollins by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,485,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $893,283,000 after buying an additional 384,126 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in Rollins by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 12,732,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $465,239,000 after purchasing an additional 125,999 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Rollins by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,554,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $202,650,000 after purchasing an additional 75,797 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Rollins by 78.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,221,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,569 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 0.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,133,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,840,000 after buying an additional 28,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 12,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $489,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,375,115.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group began coverage on Rollins in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Rollins in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.57.

Shares of ROL traded down $1.22 on Tuesday, reaching $38.15. The stock had a trading volume of 746,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,406,742. Rollins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.20 and a twelve month high of $45.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a PE ratio of 49.84, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.77 and a 200 day moving average of $39.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.00% and a net margin of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $820.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $804.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.82%.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

