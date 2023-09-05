Roth Mkm Downgrades Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) to Neutral

Roth Mkm lowered shares of Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Roth Mkm currently has $1.50 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Acer Therapeutics stock opened at $1.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.88 million, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.82 and a 200-day moving average of $1.00. Acer Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $4.56.
Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts predict that Acer Therapeutics will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. The company's pipeline includes four clinical-stage candidates comprising EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; ACER-801 for the treatment of induced Vasomotor Symptoms, post-traumatic stress disorder, and prostate cancer; and OLPRUVA, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders and maple syrup urine disease.
