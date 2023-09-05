Roth Mkm Downgrades Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) to Neutral

Roth Mkm lowered shares of Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Roth Mkm currently has $1.50 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Acer Therapeutics Trading Down 10.9 %

Acer Therapeutics stock opened at $1.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.88 million, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.82 and a 200-day moving average of $1.00. Acer Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $4.56.

Get Acer Therapeutics alerts:

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts predict that Acer Therapeutics will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acer Therapeutics

Acer Therapeutics Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Acer Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Acer Therapeutics by 215.8% during the second quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 41,000 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Acer Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $1,672,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Acer Therapeutics by 91.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 53,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Acer Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $180,000. 17.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. The company's pipeline includes four clinical-stage candidates comprising EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; ACER-801 for the treatment of induced Vasomotor Symptoms, post-traumatic stress disorder, and prostate cancer; and OLPRUVA, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders and maple syrup urine disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Acer Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acer Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.